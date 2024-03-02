GAZA LIVE BLOG: New Massacres in Jabaliya, Deir Al-Balah | Gantz Heads to Washington | Hamas, Israel Back in Cairo – Day 148

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz is set to travel to Washington without coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an Israeli newspaper revealed. Al-Jazeera reported that two delegations from Hamas and Israel will be in Cairo tomorrow, while US President Joe Biden insists that he hopes to reach a ceasefire before Ramadan. Meanwhile, Israel continued to carry out massacres throughout the Strip, particularly in Jabaliya and Deir Al-Balah, in the northern and central Gaza respectively. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,320 Palestinians have been killed, and 71,533 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, March 2, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The number of children who died due to malnutrition and lack of medicine at the Kamal Adwan Hospital has risen to 13.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 20 Palestinians were killed and 16 injured in a bombing that targeted a house west of Jabaliya camp.

AL-JAZEERA (citing informed sources): Two delegations from Hamas and Israel will be in Cairo tomorrow.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal al-Alam site with missile weapons, and achieved a direct hit.

Family bids farewell to Mohammed Eddik, a Palestinian child who was shot dead by the occupation forces during a military raid in the village of Kafr Nema, west of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/LRJ4xQiYtq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 2, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces launched a raid on the Labouneh area in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli artillery shelling while searching for food on agricultural land in Beit Hanoun, north of Gaza.

WHO: The devastation surrounding Al-Shifa Hospital “beyond words”.

Saturday, March 2, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were injuries in an Israeli raid on a car in the Shaboura camp in the center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, March 2, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We shot down a Hermes 900 drone with an anti-aircraft missile in Beit Lahia, in conjunction with the Mujahideen Brigades.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We shot down a Hermes 900 drone with an anti-aircraft missile in Beit Lahia, in conjunction with the Mujahideen Brigades. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/zBZt09ehmK pic.twitter.com/eVq4ECTb2B — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 2, 2024

HEZBOLLAH: We carried out an air attack with a drone.

Saturday, March 2, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Benny Gantz, will travel tomorrow, Sunday, to Washington to hold a series of meetings without coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Saturday, March 2, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

POLITICO: The killing of Palestinians searching for aid is behind Washington’s decision to airdrop aid.

BIDEN: We hope to reach a ceasefire agreement by Ramadan.

Saturday, March 2, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 5 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombing on several areas in Deir al-Balah, as some of the raids targeted a house in the Bassa area, west of the city.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 5 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of several areas in Deir al-Balah, as some of the raids targeted a house in the Bassa area, west of the city. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/zBZt09ehmK pic.twitter.com/ubVK9QDy5d — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 2, 2024

TIMES OF ISRAEL: The flour massacre will complicate the dismantling of Hamas and the release of the hostages.

Saturday, March 2, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

WASHINGTON POST: The Washington Post refutes Israel’s account of the flour massacre.

(The Palestine Chronicle)