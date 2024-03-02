Palestinians Killed while Collecting Leaves to Survive – Scores Massacred throughout Gaza

Scores of Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom were children and women, were killed and others wounded in the ongoing Israeli artillery shelling of several areas across the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Sabra, and Al-Daraj in Gaza City.

Several homes were targeted, resulting in the killing of at least 10 people and the wounding of others.

Five Palestinians were also wounded when Israeli warplanes targeted six residential buildings in Tal al-Hawa, in the south of the city.

In Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza, three Palestinians were killed and seven others wounded in an Israeli artillery. The group was reportedly trying to pick some herbs and gather some food, due to the continued bombing and the occupation’s decision to prevent aid from accessing the area.

The Israeli air force also bombed the central and eastern areas of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of two people and the wounding of 15 others.

In Rafah, in southern Gaza, an Israeli drone bombed a civilian vehicle in the Al-Shaboura neighborhood, killing two citizens and causing injuries to dozens of others.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,320 Palestinians have been killed, and 71,533 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, WAFA)