GAZA LIVE BLOG: Scores of Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes | US Aggression on Syria, Iraq | Israeli Forces Storm West Bank – DAY 120

Scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded in Israeli strikes targeting residential buildings in Rafah, Deir Al-Balah. The United States bombed several sites in Iraq and Syria but Tehran denied the presence of Iranian bases in the targeted areas. Israeli forces stormed the city of Bethlehem and the adjacent Dheisheh refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and detained several Palestinians. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,131 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,287 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Saturday, February 3, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We blew up an Israeli military bulldozer in Khan Yunis. We also engaged with a group of soldiers, leaving them between dead and wounded.

IRAQI FM: We summoned the US ambassador to Baghdad.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Renewed Israeli shelling on northern Gaza.

HEZBOLLAH: We have targeted an Israeli military base using the appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Thousands of Israeli soldiers are struggling with mental illness and thousands more have filled applications to receive mental support.

HAMAS: We condemn in the strongest words the American aggression in Iraq and Syria, which is a dangerous escalation and a violation of the two countries’ sovereignty. Biden is adding fuel to the fire.

BELGIAN FM: Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib: Immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli government is planning to stop paying for hotel accommodations of Israelis who have fled the Gaza envelope at the start of the war.

Saturday, February 3, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

EU: EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said the Middle East is on the edge and could explode any moment.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We have seized an Israeli drone west of Khan Yunis.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Israel carried out 12 massacres in the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of 107 Palestinians and the wounding of 165.

IRAQI GOVERNMENT:

Spokesman for the Iraqi government Bassem al-Awadi: 16 martyrs and 25 wounded in US bombardment of two separate areas in Iraq. Americans are lying when they say they have coordinated their attacks with the Iraqi government. We reject using Iraq as a platform for score-settling. The international alliance has exceeded its responsibilities and is now a source of instability.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of Palestinian victims killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting homes in Deir Al-Balah and Rafah in central and south Gaza has risen to 26. Dozens more were wounded.

Saturday, February 3, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli military shells the town of Rashiya Al-Fuqhar in south Lebanon.

SYRIAN FM: US is the real threat to global stability.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted the Harir US military base near the Erbil airport in the Kurdistan region.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli snipers killed two and wounded three Palestinians in the Nasser neighborhood in Gaza City.

Saturday, February 3, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Fierce clashes between Resistance fighters and invading Israeli forces in Khan Yunis.

AL-AQSA MARTYRS BRIGADES (Fatah): We blew up an Israeli military vehicle west of Gaza City, which led to the killing and wounding of anyone inside.

SYRIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE: US aggression on towns in eastern Syria at dawn on Saturday has resulted in the killing and wounding of civilians and military officers, in addition to great damage to public and private properties.

Saturday, February 3, 9:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes bombed 3 homes in the cities of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and Rafah (south), leaving 15 Palestinians killed and a number of injured.

AL-AQSA TV: the Israeli occupation army blew up a residential square in the center of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, on Saturday morning.

Unidentified air strikes targeted military sites near Ain Ali, south of the city of Al Mayadin in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, Syria, sources told Al Mayadeen on Friday. The sources later identified the airstrikes as American, saying they bombed the Deir Ezzor airport in the…

Saturday, February 3, 8:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army stormed the city of Bethlehem in the West Bank, and the Dheisheh camp adjacent to it, and launched raids and arrests of citizens.

Saturday, February 3, 4:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced the launch of a drone and missile attack targeting the American bases at Al-Tanf and Green Village in Syria.

Saturday, February 3, 3:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 8 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in a bombing that targeted the Hijazi family home, east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 8 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in a bombing that targeted the Hijazi family home, east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Saturday, February 3, 2:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN SOURCES: Iranian sources denied to Al Jazeera the existence of bases for the Revolutionary Guard or the Quds Force in the areas that were subjected to American bombing in Syria, and considered that Washington’s talk about strikes by the Quds Force in Syria “is unrealistic and ashes of dust in the eyes.”

Saturday, February 3, 1:00 am (GMT+2)

JOHN KIRBY: The American response began tonight and will not end tonight.

SYRIAN MEDIA: Most of the sites targeted by the American bombing had been completely evacuated.

IRAQI SOURCES: 3 dead and 11 wounded in a bombing targeting the headquarters of the PMF and factions in Anbar

SYRIAN MEDIA: A fire broke out inside a US forces base in the Koniko gas field northeast of Deir ez-Zor.

CNN (quoting US official): We will not launch any raids inside Iran.

Footage shows the explosions of the headquarters of the Anbar Operation Command & the headquarters of the 13th Hashd al-Sha'bi Brigade, after it was targeted by US raids, in the Anbar province of Iraq That is is unit which is fighting ISIS …

Saturday, February 3, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: Airstrikes were launched on more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria.

SYRIAN MEDIA: A fourth round of US air strikes targeted the Al-Mayadeen and Al-Bukamal regions in the east of the country.

CNN (quoting US officials): The military strikes launched by Washington are likely to be the beginning of a wide series targeting “militias supported by Iran.”

REUTERS: American strikes targeted facilities in Iraq and Syria linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Friday, February 2, 10:15 pm (GMT+2)

SYRIAN MEDIA: strong explosions were heard at the American base in the Al-Omar oil field in the Deir ez-Zor countryside.

