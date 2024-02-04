GAZA LIVE BLOG: Shifa Hospital under Siege, again | US Aggression on ME Continues | Scores of Palestinians Killed | Israeli Officer Killed – DAY 121

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continue to besiege hospitals in Gaza and to pound several areas in the Strip, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. The Israeli army confirmed that at least one soldier was killed on Sunday in battles with the Palestinian Resistance in the Strip. Meanwhile, the United States carried out more airstrikes in the Middle East, this time targeting sites belonging to the Yemeni armed forces affiliated with the Ansarallah group. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,238 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,452 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, February 4, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

YAIR LAPID: “Ben Gvir has proven that he does not understand anything in foreign policy, and Netanyahu has no control over the extremists in his government”.

BENNY GANTZ: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should order Ben Gvir to stop harming Israel’s foreign relations.

IRANIAN FM: The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the American and British attacks on cities in Yemen, and said that they constitute a “violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces carried out raids on the south of the city of Khan Yunis, while the Palestinian resistance is engaged in clashes with the occupation forces in the center of the city.

BEN-GVIR (to Wall Street Journal): Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for “encouraging Gazans to emigrate voluntarily and giving them financial incentives to do so.”

YAIR LAPID: "Ben Gvir has proven that he does not understand anything in foreign policy, and Netanyahu has no control over the extremists in his government". BENNY GANTZ: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should order Ben Gvir to stop harming Israel's foreign relations.… pic.twitter.com/V9qAFr9HFj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 4, 2024

Sunday, February 4, 09:30 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli raid targeted a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing two Palestinians and wounding 7 others, including children.

Sunday, February 4, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces continue to besiege the Al-Shifa Hospital. Palestinians are currently trapped inside the medical complex, without water or food.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces continue to besiege the Al-Shifa Hospital. Palestinians are currently trapped inside the medical complex, without water or food. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/VhM9bBSKeu pic.twitter.com/srCeQboe3j — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 4, 2024

ISRAELI RADIO: Israeli Prime Minister’s Office does not want to hold a meeting of the mini-ministerial team to discuss the prisoner deal, before a response comes from Hamas.

Sunday, February 4, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Several senior officers in the army submitted a recommendation to the Chief of Staff to stop the campaign to smear UNRWA “at least for now.” The note explained that the officers “fear that the process of discrediting UNRWA before finding an alternative will have negative results in Gaza.”

ISRAELI ARMY; The Israeli army announced the killing of a reserve major in the battles taking place in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, February 4, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in a bombing on a home for the Abu Safar family in the Al-Hakar area in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Sunday, February 4, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

ANSARALLAH SPOKESMAN YAHYA SAREE: “The American-British aggression aircraft launched 47 raids during the past hours.”

ANSARALLAH SPOKESMAN YAHYA SAREE: “The American-British aggression aircraft launched 47 raids during the past hours.” FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/VhM9bBSKeu pic.twitter.com/KCrSpJcMJM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 4, 2024

Sunday, February 4, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched an air strike on Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and another on Deir al-Balah in the center of the Strip.

Sunday, February 4, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

US ARMY: The US military announced that it carried out strikes that destroyed 6 anti-ship missiles belonging to the Ansar Allah Houthi group in Yemen.

Sunday, February 4, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

YEMENI MEDIA: US raids targeted communications networks in the Taiz Governorate.

Sunday, February 4, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

POLITICO (quoting US officials): The strike launched at dawn today against the Houthis is separate from the American response to the attack that occurred on the American Al-Tanf base in Jordan.

US SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: The strikes aim to further disrupt the capabilities of the Ansarallah.

Sunday, February 4, 12:30 am (GMT+2)

AMBREY: Report of a maritime security incident in Bab Al-Mandab.

AMERICAN-BRITISH STATEMENT: We carried out raids on 36 targets in 13 locations in Yemen.

(The Palestine Chronicle)