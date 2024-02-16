GAZA LIVE BLOG: Starvation in Gaza | Fierce Clashes in Khan Yunis | Many Killed in Rafah | Nasser Hospital under Siege – Day 133

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli bombing of two civilian buildings in Rafah resulted in the death and wounding of several Palestinians. The siege of the Nasser Medical Complex continues, with four patients killed by the lack of oxygen in the intensive care unit. Meanwhile, Al-Qassam announced fierce clashes with invading Israeli forces in Khan Yunis. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,775 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,552 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, February 16, 2:30 pm (GMT+2)

BEN-GVIR: The shooting in Kiryat Malachi proves the importance of providing weapons to the Israelis

CHANNEL 12: The police asked residents in towns near Kiryat Malachi to stay home.

ISRAELI POLICE: The shooting incident at a bus stop in Kiryat Malachi, east of Ashdod, is very serious.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICES: Three Israelis were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a bus stop in Kiryat Malachi, east of Ashdod.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Israeli occupation tanks bombed Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis.

UN OFFICIAL: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said on Friday that the influx of Palestinian refugees from Rafah in Gaza to Sinai in Egypt would be a disaster.

Friday, February 16, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

WHO: We are trying to reach the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis after Israeli forces stormed it.

AL-JAZEERA: Two missiles were fired at an Israeli position in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills in southern Lebanon.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 28,775 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,552 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, February 16, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Israeli forces are forcing women and children to move from the old Nasser Hospital building to the maternity building.

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS: Israel forced our medical staff to flee Nasser Hospital, leaving patients behind.

An MSF doctor in Rafah and her family survived a particularly harrowing night of airstrikes and bombing. She sent the texts above the next day to MSF teams. “I survived, but in my mind I didn’t.” We continue our call for a sustained #ceasefire in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/pL1OXtXXrD — Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières (@MSF_canada) February 16, 2024

UN: There is no safe place in Gaza.

RUSSIAN NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL: Israel’s actions led to a humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

ISRAELI MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: We will not be able to completely undermine Hamas.

DIRECTOR OF SURGICAL HOSPITAL AT NASSER HOSPITAL: Four Palestinians were killed in intensive care as a result of the cessation of oxygen due to the cessation of electrical generators.

Friday, February 16, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

MAARIV: 71 percent of Israelis support launching a large-scale military operation against Lebanon

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the bombing of Rafah has risen to 11.

Friday, February 16, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: the power supply was cut off at the Nasser Medical Complex as a result of the generators stopping.

ISRAELI ARMY: A soldier was killed and another paratrooper was seriously injured during battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

Friday, February 16, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

WHITE HOUSE: US President Joe Biden, during his phone call with the Israeli Prime Minister, reiterated his view that the Israeli military operation should not continue without a good and implementable plan to ensure the safety and support of civilians in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

ALGERIAN MISSION TO UN: Algeria distributes an amended draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Friday, February 16, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 8 Palestinians were killed and 5 were injured as a result of the bombing of the homes of the Jouda and Za’rob families in the center and north of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

7 Palestinians were also killed and others were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation forces bombing a house in the town of Al-Nasr, north of the city of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Friday, February 16, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: Thousands of police officers want to resign or take early retirement due to the deterioration of their psychological condition after last October 7.

Friday, February 16, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ON THE RIGHT OF FOOD: The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Michael Fakhry, accused Israel of “using hunger as a weapon to harm and kill civilians in Gaza.” He said that the population of the Gaza Strip now constitutes a huge percentage of the world’s hungry people.

UNRWA: Two million people in Gaza are isolated from the world.

PPC: Israeli occupation authorities transferred prisoner Zakaria Zubaidi from the isolation of Raymond Prison to the isolation of Ashkelon Prison.

CHANNEL 12: Netanyahu refuses to discuss a Qatari request to increase aid to Gaza until he obtained proof that the Israeli prisoners detained in Gaza obtained the medicines that were sent to them.

Friday, February 16, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: Israel claims that fighters were arrested in Nasser Hospital to justify a war crime.

PALESTINIAN CROSSINGS AUTHORITY: there has been a significant decline in the number of aid trucks entering the Strip for more than a week, due to the continued closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing by settlers.

HEZBOLLAH: We conducted 1,038 operations against the Israeli army.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and injured as a result of the Israeli occupation forces bombing a house in the town of Al-Nasr, north of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

AXIOS (quoting Israeli official): The call between Biden and Netanyahu focused on hostage negotiations and the possible military operation in Rafah.

KAN: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left the Cabinet meeting to hold a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, which lasted 40 minutes.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with “enemy soldiers and their military vehicles with appropriate weapons,” on the front lines of the advance in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, February 15, 11:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: The CIA director informed Benjamin Netanyahu that Qatar is requesting the entry of more aid into Gaza to advance the detainees deal.

ICJ: The International Court of Justice said it had received Israel’s response to South Africa’s request on February 12 to take additional measures regarding the war in Gaza.

KAN: The tension within the War Council has reached its peak. The sources said that Netanyahu has doubts regarding Gantz’s communication with American officials.

(The Palestine Chronicle)