Despite international calls to prevent the ground invasion in Rafah, US officials said Washington is ready to send even more weapons to Israel. In Addis Ababa, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said that Israel’s war on Gaza is unparalleled in the history of humanity, declaring the AU’s total support for South Africa’s case at the ICJ.



Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue their attacks on the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, this time detaining scores of medical staff and civilians. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,858 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,677 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, February 17, 1:25 pm (GMT+2)

HANIYEH: Israel bears responsibility for the lack of progress in the ceasefire negotiations

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 28,858 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,677 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

CHANNEL 13: an Israeli delegation is expected to leave for Qatar next week to discuss a new prisoner exchange deal.

Saturday, February 17, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Six Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of the town of Salhani in southern Lebanon.

CHAIRPERSON OF AFRICAN UNION COMMISSION: Moussa Faki Mahamat said that Gaza is being subjected to annihilation, and the Israeli operation is unparalleled in the history of humanity.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of five Palestinians from the Masoud family were recovered following the bombing of their home in Gaza City, while six other members of the family are still under the rubble.

Saturday, February 17, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GERMAN CHANCELLOR: Israel must conduct the war in accordance with international law

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: the Israeli occupation forces arrested a large number of staff at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, which they turned into a military barracks.

Saturday, February 17, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announces the bombing of sites in Lebanon and Syria.

Saturday, February 17, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: We will continue to prevent Israeli navigation until the aggression against Gaza stops.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces targeted with artillery shelling the southern and eastern areas of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

ITALIAN FM: Israel should not attack Rafah.

Saturday, February 17, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTER: We are very concerned about the situation in Gaza and there must be a ceasefire.

Saturday, February 17, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

WSJ: The United States is preparing to send bombs and other weapons to Israel that will strengthen its military arsenal, even though the United States is seeking to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, February 17, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft launched a raid on the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis, and another on the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least one person was killed and one was injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted an apartment in a house in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood in the center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, February 17, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

US SECRETARY OF STATE: Blinken said that he held “constructive” discussions with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on bilateral and international issues, including the situation in the Middle East, during their meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces carried out artillery shelling on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Saturday, February 17, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

FINANCIAL TIMES: The Rafah attack could deal a blow to Israel’s relations and the Biden administration

