Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal – BREAKING

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, has informed the negotiators of the movement’s decision.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has announced its acceptance of a ceasefire proposal for the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, had a phone call with the Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, and with the Egyptian Minister of Intelligence, Mr. Abbas Kamel, and informed them of the Hamas movement’s approval of their proposal regarding the ceasefire agreement,” the movement said in a statement late on Monday.

Hamas later said that the necessary measures “to ensure the implementation of the agreement were also reviewed after the movement made its decision out of concern for our people and their supreme interests.”

“It is now on the occupation to seize the moment and agree to the proposal presented,” the statement added.

Details of the ceasefire proposal are yet to be released. There has been no official response from Israel.

Protests Erupt in Tel Aviv

The Times of Israel reported that several families of captives held in Gaza have blocked Tel Aviv’s major Begin Road, demanding Israel agree to a hostage release deal.”

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the mother of one of the captives reportedly told Israel’s Channel 12: “The government and war cabinet should accept the deal. We need our hostages home. Every last one.”

“The streets will burn, the country will burn… You can’t play like this with people’s lives,” she added, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the news of the ceasefire acceptance was met with cheers and celebration on the streets of Gaza, reported Al Jazeera.

This is a developing story.

(The Palestine Chronicle)