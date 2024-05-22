GAZA LIVE BLOG: Three European Countries to Recognize Palestine | Massacres Continue | Israeli Soldiers Killed, Injured – Day 229

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Spain, Ireland and Norway announced on Wednesday that they will officially recognize Palestine. The Israeli foreign minister summoned the ambassadors to these countries. Israeli occupation forces continued to target several areas in the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. The Israeli army announced the killing of a soldier and the wounding of others in fierce clashes with Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,647 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,852 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7 .

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, Day 22, 011:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Norway, Ireland, and Spain officially recognized the Palestinian state.

IRISH PM: Ireland recognizes a Palestinian state and we are confident that more countries will join us in the coming weeks.

SPANISH PM: The Israeli Prime Minister continues to destroy the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: forces burned a number of homes, apartments, and shops in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

KATZ: Recognizing the State of Palestine undermines Israel’s right to self-defense

Wednesday, Day 22, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Foreign Ministry summoned its ambassadors to Norway and Ireland against the backdrop of recognition of the State of Palestine.

NORWEGIAN PRM: Norway officially recognizes the Palestinian state as of May 28.

Recognizing a Palestinian state means supporting moderate forces that are declining their role in the ongoing conflict.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Ten army brigades are currently fighting in the Gaza Strip, at an unprecedented peak since the beginning of the year.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Two people were killed in a raid launched by an Israeli drone targeting the border town of Al-Adisa in southern Lebanon.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli troop carrier with a Tandom shell in the vicinity of Salah al-Din Gate, southeast of the city of Rafah.

Wednesday, Day 22, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Al-Malikiyah in the Upper Galilee.

REUTERS: The Norwegian government announces today its recognition of the Palestinian state.

ISMAIL HANIYEH: The late Iranian president stressed that the Palestinian issue is at the core of the nation’s issues.

Wednesday, Day 22, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were martyred in the targeting of a house for the Abu Zaida family in the Bir al-Na’ja area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, Day 22, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: A soldier was seriously injured during battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, Day 22, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

SPANISH SOURCES to Al-Jazeera: Spanish official sources told Al Jazeera that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will announce to Parliament today, Wednesday, the date for recognition of the Palestinian state.

Wednesday, Day 22, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft launched a raid on a house in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

POLITICO: The Biden administration fears that Israel will not prevail over Hamas.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Six Palestinians were killed in a raid that targeted a gathering of displaced people in the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, Day 22, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

US MEDIA: Robert O’Brien, foreign policy advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, said that the United States should impose sanctions on International Criminal Court officials who are seeking to issue an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

AL-JAZEERA: Moroccan doctors stand in solidarity with their counterparts in Palestine.

Wednesday, Day 22, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: 6 Palestinians were killed and a number wounded as a result of targeting a house belonging to the Abu Zayda family in the Bir al-Naja area in the northern Gaza Strip.

REUTERS: The Irish government will announce today, Wednesday, its recognition of the State of Palestine.

REUTERS (citing US official): We made a series of specific requests to Israel on how to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Fierce clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the occupation forces near the Halal market and explosions east of the city of Rafah, south of Gaza.

Wednesday, Day 22, 01:00 am (GMT +2)

WHO: We are concerned about the siege imposed on Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza. A medical team of 148 people and 22 patients are trapped inside Al Awda Hospital.

(The Palestine Chronicle)