In the Vicinity of the Mosque – Resistance Roundup – Day 228

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Clashes between Palestinian Resistance and invading Israeli forces took place in every area of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam fighters killed and wounded several members of the occupation forces in the vicinity of the Omar bin al-Khattab Mosque, using anti-personnel television bombs and hand grenades.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Our fighters are engaged in violent clashes to confront the occupation forces invading Jenin, alongside their brothers in the resistance factions. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate an anti-personnel device in a Zionist infantry force, killing and wounding its members in the middle of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “After their return from the front lines east of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam fighters report targeting 3 Zionist tanks of the Merkava type with Al-Yassin 105 shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombed an enemy headquarters southwest of Gaza City with mortar shells. “After their return from the battle lines in the Tal Al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam fighters reported that a special Zionist force had been targeted inside a house with an anti-fortification TBG shell, killing and wounding its members.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen sniping an Israeli soldiers and bombing Israeli gatherings in the Netzarim axis. pic.twitter.com/IcqFdnIoQV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2024

“After their return from the battle lines in the Tal Al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam fighters reported targeting a Zionist tank with a guerilla action device and detonating an anti-personnel television bomb in a group of occupation soldiers in the same location around the Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Mosque. “After their return from the battle lines in the Tal al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam fighters reported targeting 5 Zionist soldiers with a hand grenade and eliminating them from point-blank in the vicinity of the Omar bin al-Khattab Mosque. “After their return from the battle lines in the Tal al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam fighters reported detonating a “shock” explosive against a number of occupation soldiers, leaving them dead and wounded in the vicinity of Al-Bashir Mosque. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to snipe a Zionist soldier in the Netzarim axis, southwest of Gaza City.”

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighter are seen targeting a Merkava tank with a Shuath explosive – guerilla action device and shelling Israeli soldiers and vehicles with mortar rounds on the combat axes east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/JPxmypktju — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed with heavy caliber mortar shells a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles around the Qasara School in Juhr Al-Dik, northeast of the Central Governorate. Our fighters observed the enemy evacuating a number of its dead and wounded soldiers via a helicopter that landed at the place. “We bombed with regular mortar shells and heavy caliber shells the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy in the areas of advancement east and southeast of the city of Rafah.

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades: One of our snipers sniped a Zionist sniper. https://t.co/CftcWv18q8 pic.twitter.com/QoCsm1IppP — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) May 20, 2024

“In a joint operation with Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, we bombarded a gathering of enemy vehicles and soldiers behind Sultan Studio in Jabaliya Camp with a barrage of mortar shells. “We targeted a gathering of enemy vehicles with a number of Ababil explosive projectiles east of Jabaliya camp.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against sites and positions of the Israeli enemy army along the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Tuesday, 21-05-2024, as follows: “- Eastern Sector: At 13:00, a position where Israeli enemy soldiers were stationed at Ruwaisat Al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms was targeted with a guided missile, hitting it directly and causing it to catch fire. At 16:50, the Marj site was targeted with artillery shells, hitting it directly. At 17:00, the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms was targeted with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

⚡️ Hezbollah:

Footage of targeting Israeli soldiers position inside the Roueisat Al-Qarn site in the occupied Shebaa Farms. pic.twitter.com/QhXpj8O4pw — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) May 21, 2024

“- Western Sector:

At 02:30, after monitoring the movements of the Israeli enemy and following them closely at the Rahib site, a group of its soldiers was observed moving around the site and was targeted by the Islamic Resistance fighters with rocket weapons and artillery shells. At 15:05, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Rahib site was targeted with rocket weapons. At 16:04, the Malikiyah site was targeted with artillery shells, hitting it directly. At 17:20, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at Karantina Hill was targeted with artillery shells.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)