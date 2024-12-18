‘Struggling’ – Israeli Army Says Recruitment Slow for New Reserve Division 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The planned 15,000 soldiers, mostly volunteers, “who will man the division will be between the ages of 38 and 58.”

The Israeli army has announced that it was forming a new division consisting of five brigades to ease the burden on reserve soldiers, but Israeli media revealed that it has failed to recruit the required number of soldiers, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported.

“In this war, we learned that the IDF (Israeli Army – PC) needs to be bigger, broader, in the face of difficult situations and long wars,” said Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in a televised speech.

“Over these months, we are establishing new brigades of reservists comprised mostly of individuals who are already over the exemption age and have shown a willingness, recognising the urgency of the moment, to step up and say we are returning to serve,” Halevi added.

‘Border’ Defense

According to the Times of Israel, the army said the division’s missions “would be largely related to defense on the border with Jordan and along the West Bank security barrier,” as well as operating in the occupied West Bank “if needed.”

Israeli Chief of Staff: Decided to establish 5 new reserve brigades.

We have learned from the ongoing war that our army needs to be bigger and wider. pic.twitter.com/GWgkjWFAlH — S p r i n t e r (@SprinterFamily) December 17, 2024

They “would be ready to respond to sudden events in their respective regions, as they are slated to keep their weapons and equipment at their homes, unlike other reservists who return their gear to the army when leaving reserve duty.”

The planned 15,000 soldiers, mostly volunteers, “who will man the division will be between the ages of 38 and 58,” said The Times of Israel. This was “above the current age of exemption from reserve duty which is 40 for most.”

3,000 in Nine Months

According to Ynet News, however, the recruitment process was slow, with the army managing to recruit 3,000 soldiers, out of the required 15,000, over the course of nine months.

“We are struggling to meet recruitment targets,” the Israeli army admitted, according to the news report.

“We are currently in contact with another 6,000 individuals who are in the process of enlisting, but there is a strong willingness among many people, even those in their 40s and 50s, to serve. Many recruits will be veterans of combat engineering and similar units,” the army was quoted as saying.

Known as the “David Brigades” the division will “enhance defensive capabilities along Israel’s borders in response to evolving operational needs,” the Ynet report said, as well as “lessons learned” from the ongoing war and the October 7 resistance operation.

Ongoing Genocide

The Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continues with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Multiple injuries were transported to the hospital due to an Israeli airstrike targeting near Al-Rafai School in the town of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/knRDqEZjHb — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 18, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,059 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 107,041 wounded in the ongoing genocide.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Acute Famine



Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

With famine around the corner in Gaza, 11-year-old Zeina was crushed to death trying to get bread for her family at a crowded bakery. pic.twitter.com/PUnXTDHHWE — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 17, 2024

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, MEMO)