Gaza Resistance to Hand over Remains of Israelis Killed in Bombardment

The Gaza resistance will hand over the remains of Israelis killed in Israeli bombardment tomorrow, with Netanyahu calling it a difficult day.

The military wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades, have announced their decision to hand over the remains of several Israeli prisoners tomorrow, Thursday, as part of the “Al-Aqsa Deluge” deal.

The spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obedia, stated that the remains of the Bibas family and prisoner Oded Levits will be handed over tomorrow. He added that all the prisoners were alive before the Israeli occupation’s aircraft deliberately bombed their detention sites.

Earlier today, the Al-Quds Brigades also announced the release of the remains of the Israeli prisoner, Oded Levits, tomorrow.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described tomorrow as “a difficult and sad day for Israel,” as it will mark the return of four Israeli prisoners’ remains. He said, “My heart is breaking, and the heart of the world should break as well.”

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 73 Israeli detainees in Gaza, while Israel holds thousands of Palestinians in its prisons, subjecting them to torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which has led to the deaths of many, according to Palestinian and Israeli media and human rights reports.

According to Palestinian human rights organizations, Israel currently holds over 10,000 Palestinians in its prisons, including around 600 sentenced to life imprisonment.

With the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, an agreement began on January 19, 2025, in three stages, each lasting 42 days. However, Israel has delayed the commencement of negotiations for the second phase.

In the first phase of the agreement, provisions include the gradual release of 33 Israelis held in Gaza, whether alive or deceased, in exchange for between 1,700 and 2,000 Palestinian and Arab detainees.

With US backing, Israeli occupation forces committed acts of genocide in Gaza from October 7, 2023, to January 19, 2025, resulting in over 159,000 Palestinian deaths and injuries, the majority of them children and women, over 14,000 missing, and one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

(AJA, PC)