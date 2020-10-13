Gaza to Install China-funded Solar Panels at Children’s Hospital amid Severe Power Shortage

A Palestinian charity signed a deal with the Gaza health ministry to supply and install China-funded solar energy panels in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Give Palestine Association, along with the enclave’s health ministry, collaborated with China to install energy panels for a children’s hospital in Gaza City’s Al-Durra Children’s Hospital.

“This project will provide 90 percent of the hospital’s electricity in all its departments, with a capacity of 30 megawatts,” said Maamoun Abu Shahla, chairman of the charity Give Palestine Association.

Abu Shahla told Chinese news agency Xinhua that this is the fifth Beijing-funded project aimed at supplying solar energy for Gaza which is suffering from electricity shortage.

The solar energy panels “are scheduled to begin operation in the next five months”, Abu Shahla explained.

Abdul Latif Al-Haj, director in charge of hospital affairs at the Gaza health ministry, said that the important project will compensate for the severe shortage of power that affects the recovery of ill children, especially those in the intensive care units.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)