Gaza to Send Doctors to West Bank to Help Fight Coronavirus

July 7, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
A team of Gaza doctors has been dispatched to the West Bank to help fight coronavirus. (Photo: File)

The Palestinian Minister of Health in the besieged Gaza Strip has today decided to dispatch a team of doctors to the occupied West Bank to help fight the coronavirus.

In a press release, Deputy Health Minister in Gaza Dr. Yousef Abu Al-Rish said:

“A well-qualified team of physicians are preparing to travel to the West Bank to help their colleagues fight the coronavirus.”

The “different challenges make it necessary for us to stand united against the pandemic,” he continued.

This came after a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the occupied West Bank, particularly in occupied Hebron (Al-Khalil).

In the last 24 hours, 306 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the occupied West Bank, including 278 in Hebron alone.

Meanwhile, Gaza has not recorded any new cases for more than three weeks.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*