Three Palestinian Prisoners are in Hunger Strike Protesting Administrative Detention

Three Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails are currently on hunger strike in protest against their administrative detention without charge or trial, today said the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Odi Shehadeh, from Deheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, has been on hunger strike for 15 days in a row at Ofer military camp near Ramallah; Fadi Ghneimat, from the town of Surif, in the south of the West Bank, has been on hunger strike for 14 days and is being held at Ofer, and Mahmoud Saadi, from Jenin refugee camp in the north of the West Bank, has been on hunger strike for six days and is being held at Hadarim prison, said PPS.

“Administrative detention is Israel’s go-to legal proceeding when it simply wants to mute the voices of Palestinian political activists, but lacks any concrete evidence that can be presented in an open, military court,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Not that Israel’s military courts are an example of fairness and transparency. Indeed, when it comes to Palestinians, the entire Israeli judicial system is skewed. But administrative detention is a whole new level of injustice,” Baroud added.

There are currently over 350 Palestinian administrative detainees in Israel, including women and minors.

