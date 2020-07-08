Palestinian Prisoner Dies of ‘Medical Negligence’ in Israeli Prison (PHOTOS)

July 8, 2020 Blog, Images, News, Slider
Palestinians in Gaza protest after a Palestinian prisoner died of ‘medical negligence’ in an Israeli prison. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

A Palestinian prisoner held in Israel jails has died of “medical negligence”, a local NGO said on Monday.

Saadi Al-Gharably, 75, died at Assaf Harofeh medical center after his health deteriorated, the Handala Center for Detainees and Ex-detainees said in a statement.

Al-Gharabli, from the Gaza strip, was arrested by Israeli forces in 1994 and held in solitary confinement until 2006, during that time he was sentenced to life in prison.

John Pilger: Ramzy Baroud’s book of Palestinian prisoners’ stories is a remarkable work. With each story, there is a…

Posted by These Chains Will Be Broken by Ramzy Baroud on Sunday, July 5, 2020

According to the NGO, the Palestinian detainee, who had suffered prostate cancer, diabetes, and blood pressure, had accused Israeli prison authorities of refusing to provide him medical attention.

His family confirmed the accusations.

There was no comment from Israeli prison authorities on the death.

Around 222 Palestinian detainees are estimated to have died in Israeli prisons since 1967, five of them died this year.

Over 5,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in prisons located throughout Israel, according to Palestinian official figures.

Palestinians in Gaza protest after a Palestinian prisoner died of ‘medical negligence’ in an Israeli prison. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

(All Pictures: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*