Palestinian Prisoner Dies of ‘Medical Negligence’ in Israeli Prison (PHOTOS)

A Palestinian prisoner held in Israel jails has died of “medical negligence”, a local NGO said on Monday.

Saadi Al-Gharably, 75, died at Assaf Harofeh medical center after his health deteriorated, the Handala Center for Detainees and Ex-detainees said in a statement.

Al-Gharabli, from the Gaza strip, was arrested by Israeli forces in 1994 and held in solitary confinement until 2006, during that time he was sentenced to life in prison.

According to the NGO, the Palestinian detainee, who had suffered prostate cancer, diabetes, and blood pressure, had accused Israeli prison authorities of refusing to provide him medical attention.

His family confirmed the accusations.

There was no comment from Israeli prison authorities on the death.

Around 222 Palestinian detainees are estimated to have died in Israeli prisons since 1967, five of them died this year.

Over 5,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in prisons located throughout Israel, according to Palestinian official figures.

(All Pictures: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)