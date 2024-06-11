Gaza’s Agony – Death Toll Rises Amid Severe Humanitarian Crisis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued their genocidal war in the Gaza Strip for the 249th consecutive day, amid a dire humanitarian crisis.

On Monday, the occupation forces intensified their bombardment, targeting homes and gatherings of displaced individuals, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries.

Meanwhile, the ground assault on large neighborhoods in Rafah is ongoing, accompanied by air and artillery strikes and horrific massacres.

Two children were killed by an airstrike targeting a house belonging to the Shaldan family in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of central Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured after the occupation forces opened fire on the tents of the displaced in the Mawasi Rafah area, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/RlIGATK1ak pic.twitter.com/1iMXtJdaHV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 11, 2024

Additionally, several people were killed and wounded in a bombing that struck a house belonging to the Abu Alba family near the Abu Iskandar junction in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City.

The Gaza Civil Defense reported that eight bodies, most of them children, and several injured individuals were recovered from the rubble of a house belonging to the Ashour family in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of central Gaza City.

In the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, a raid on a house west of the camp resulted in multiple casualties. Furthermore, three Palestinains were killed and five injured when an Israeli aircraft bombed a house in Al Khawalda in central Gaza.

Israeli aircraft launched attacks around the Al-Zaharna Junction on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City.

Quds News Network cited local sources as reporting that the occupation forces opened fire on tents of the displaced in the Mawasi Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip, leading to the deaths of two young men and the injury of another in a raid west of the city.

In the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City, two Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted an inhabited house.

Additionally, three Palestinians were killed and five others injured when occupation aircraft bombed a house in Al Khawalda, and eight people were martyred following an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of central Gaza City.

I’ve no more words left. I have no more words left. Gaza death toll visualized pic.twitter.com/Gplj3hFjUO — Abier (@abierkhatib) June 9, 2024

Israeli raids also targeted a house on Al-Ma’am Street in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, with civil defense teams and ambulance crews transporting the dead bodies and several wounded to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza.

In Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, eight people were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the town of Al-Fukhari.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,124 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,712 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, QNN)