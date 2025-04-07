UAE, Israeli Foreign Ministers Discuss ‘Growing Bilateral Relations’, Gaza ‘Crisis’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to discuss “growing bilateral relations” between their two countries and efforts to resume “a truce agreement” between Israel and Hamas.

The foreign ministers also discussed “the latest regional developments and their implications, particularly the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip,” the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Abdullah bin Zayed & Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar discuss the UAE-Israel bilateral relations, as well as the latest regional developments, with particular attention to the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Abdullah stressed “the priority of working towards a ceasefire and the release of hostages as well as the importance of avoiding a further escalation of the conflict in the region,” the report added.

He also affirmed the UAE’s support for “all diplomatic efforts aimed at protecting civilians and enhancing the response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

‘Resumption of Negotiations’

The UAE’s foreign minister also underscored “the urgent need to advance a serious political horizon for the resumption of negotiations to achieve a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.”

He also mentioned “the importance of ending extremism, rising tensions and violence in the region and called for the international community to join efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the region’s peoples for security, stability and a dignified life.”

At the same time, Abdullah reaffirmed the “UAE’s longstanding fraternal and historic stance in support of the Palestinian people” and its “unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination,” the report noted.

Sa’ar Thanks Hosts

For his part, Sa’ar thanked “our hosts” in the UAE, and said the two “discussed the full range of regional issues, as well as furthering bilateral relations between our countries.”

Honored to meet in Abu Dhabi, for the second time, with UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. We discussed the full range of regional issues, as well as furthering bilateral relations between our countries.

“There are major challenges ahead of us in the Middle East, but there are partners for a better future of cooperation and stability,” he added.

The first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Egypt and Qatar with US support, began on January 19 and officially ended in early March.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, abandoned the second phase, resuming the military assault on Gaza on March 18 with massive air strikes.

Full Normalization with Israel

In August 2020, the UAE agreed to full normalization of relations with Israel in an agreement that then-US President Donald Trump helped broker.

The agreement is considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.

Last month, a UAE court sentenced three individuals to death for their involvement in the murder of Moldovan-Israeli Zvi Kogan last November, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency.

A fourth defendant was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Palestinian journalist Hilmi Al-Faqawi and youth Youssef Al-Khuzundar were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a journalists' tent at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Nine others were injured, including journalists Ahmad Mansour (who was burned alive and is critically injured).

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)