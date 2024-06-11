GAZA LIVE BLOG: Four Israeli Soldiers Killed | Dozens of Missiles from Lebanon | Israel Bombs Rafah, Jabaliya – Day 249

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli officer and three soldiers from the Givati Brigade were killed and others wounded on Monday during fierce battles in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli army said it monitored the launching of about 50 missiles from Lebanese territory towards the central Golan while sirens sounded in Haifa. Israel continued to bomb various areas throughout the Gaza Strip, including Rafah and Jabaliya. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,124 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,712 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, June 11, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

UN HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS: We are shocked by the repercussions of the Nuseirat operation on civilians.

AL-JAZEERA: 17 Palestinians were killed as a result of continuous Israeli raids on Gaza City since this morning.

BLINKEN: Netanyahu confirmed during my meeting with him his commitment to Biden’s proposal.

Tuesday, June 11, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army said that it monitored the launching of about 50 missiles from Lebanese territory towards the central Golan.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood and a gathering of Palestinians on Al-Sahaba Street in Gaza City.

CHANNEL 12: A fire broke out near the Katsrin settlement in the occupied Golan, following the recent missile bombardment from southern Lebanon that targeted Israeli settlements in the region.

CHANNEL 12: Israeli air defenses intercepted two drones in the sky of Haifa, and also intercepted dozens of missiles over the Upper Galilee and the occupied Syrian Golan.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army artillery bombed the central and eastern areas of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: Former War Council member Benny Gantz met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCES: 15 Palestinians were killed since dawn today as a result of Israeli raids that targeted several areas in the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: 40 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Galilee and Upper Galilee.

Tuesday, June 11, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several areas in Western Galilee after a drone was suspected of infiltrating the area.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian woman was killed and a number of other Palestinians were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in Jabaliya al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The grandson of former Israeli Knesset member Moshe Feiglin was killed during the Al-Qassam Brigades’ bombing of a house in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip on Monday.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced the interception of an air target that it described as “suspicious” over the sea off the coast of Haifa.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured after the occupation forces opened fire on the tents of the displaced in the Mawasi Rafah area, south of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, June 11, 08:35 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The killing of an officer and three soldiers and the injury of others from the Givati Brigade on Monday during fierce battles in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli plane and forced it to retreat and leave Lebanese airspace.

(The Palestine Chronicle)