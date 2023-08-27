Gaza’s Female Fighters Celebrate International Boxing Day – Photo Gallery

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Young girls at Al-Mashtal Sports Club in Gaza City celebrated International Boxing Day, on August 27, by carrying out training drills with their coach Osama Ayoub.

Al-Mashtal is a unique sports initiative as it is the only club in Gaza City that offers boxing training for girls and women.

The Palestine Chronicle visited Al-Mashtal Sports Club in Gaza City, where Palestinian girls practice the ‘noble art’.

Currently, nearly forty women of all age groups practice boxing in the club.

“At Al-Mashtal Club, we have many girls who practice boxing,” Ayoub told us. “During the past month, we held an internal tournament for both men and women.”

The event was very competitive and widely popular.

Ayoub also spoke about the obstacles and challenges they face on a daily basis.

“Unfortunately, female athletes cannot compete outside the club, due to the lack of financial capabilities and sponsorships from institutions.”

Ayoub explains that some families still refuse the idea of allowing their daughters to practice boxing.

He is hopeful, however, that social perceptions are slowly shifting, as more girls and women are eagerly joining the sport.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)