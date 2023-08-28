Israeli Occupation Forces Critically Injure Palestinian near Jenin

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at four Palestinians near Jenin, seriously injuring one of them.

Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Monday morning at four Palestinians sitting at a coffee shop at the Yabad-Kfeiret village intersection, near Jenin, seriously injuring one of them, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Voice of Palestine radio station reported that the Israeli occupation forces arrested three of the injured, while the fourth was taken to the hospital.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that “a man, critically injured by bullets in the chest and abdomen, was transferred to the Ibs Sina Specialized Hospital in Jenin.”

The Voice of Palestine reported that a medic from Yabad was also beaten up by the soldiers when he tried to help the wounded and suffered hand fractures and bruises.

(PC, WAFA, Agencies)