Israeli Occupation Forces Critically Injure Palestinian near Jenin

August 28, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.(Photo: via QNN)

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at four Palestinians near Jenin, seriously injuring one of them.

Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Monday morning at four Palestinians sitting at a coffee shop at the Yabad-Kfeiret village intersection, near Jenin, seriously injuring one of them, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Voice of Palestine radio station reported that the Israeli occupation forces arrested three of the injured, while the fourth was taken to the hospital.

20-Year-Palestinian Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that “a man, critically injured by bullets in the chest and abdomen, was transferred to the Ibs Sina Specialized Hospital in Jenin.”

The Voice of Palestine reported that a medic from Yabad was also beaten up by the soldiers when he tried to help the wounded and suffered hand fractures and bruises.

(PC, WAFA, Agencies)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*