Israeli soldiers attempted to forcibly pull out and arrest an injured Palestinian from an ambulance of the Palestinian Red Crescent in the occupied West Bank, footage of the incident shows.

Israeli soldiers open the vehicle’s door and try to take a wounded Palestinian man following protests on Tuesday against Israel’s policy of home demolitions in the Jordan Valley.

Footage shows the moment an Israeli soldier pushes an aid worker in an attempt to reach the wounded man. The aid worker manages to close the ambulance door just before it leaves the scene.

Israeli soldiers stop an ambulance to assault a Palestinian man wounded during protests in the eastern part of the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/y0tGIEQ4zb — TRT World (@trtworld) November 25, 2020

The Palestinian health ministry condemned the Israeli forces for forcing their way on an ambulance belonging to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, and their attempt to arrest a wounded person.

“Israeli occupation soldiers attacked an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and attempted to arrest one of the injured from inside it,” Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said in a statement.

“The world saw in video how the occupation soldiers stormed an ambulance by force of arms, trying to arrest one of the injured, without regard to his health condition,” she said.

After they shot and injured him, Israeli soldiers rushed like monsters to arrest a Palestinian young man from the ambulance in eastern Tubas city. Tuesday, Nov. 25 pic.twitter.com/LKzM3s1FP7 — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) November 25, 2020

The Jordan Valley covers an area of about 1.6 million dunams (1,600 km2) and constitutes around 30 percent of the total occupied West Bank. According to a previous government report, the Valley includes about 280,000 dunams of arable land, 50,000 of which are still used by Palestinians and 27,000 by illegal Jewish settlers.

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been reappropriated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

(Palestine Chronicle, AJE, Social Media)