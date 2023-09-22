Israeli Occupation Authorities to Impose Full Closure on West Bank, Gaza for Jewish Holidays

Israeli occupation authorities will impose a two-day full closure on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip crossings for the Jewish holidays.

Israeli occupation authorities announced on Friday that a two-day full closure will be imposed on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip crossings for the Jewish holidays, starting Sunday afternoon, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Israel authorities are expected to also impose a comprehensive closure on the occupied Palestinian territories during the eight-day Sukkot holiday that falls on September 29.

Israel regularly imposes severe restrictions on Palestinian movement during Jewish holidays under the guise of security.

The movement of Palestinians will be restricted during these days and will not be allowed to cross checkpoints leading into Jerusalem and Israel, including those with army-issued permits.

(WAFA, PC)