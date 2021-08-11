Germany Supplies Israel with Third Warship amid Iran Tensions

Germany subsidized a sale of four warships to Israel. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

The Israeli army yesterday received the third Sa’ar 6-class warship from Germany, Arab48 reported.

This handover came amidst escalating tensions in the Gulf that could see a confrontation with Iran.

The warship is anchored in Haifa military base, where it will be fitted with developed technologies, including sensors, weapons and communication systems, a statement issued by the Israeli army said, noting that it will be operational in the coming months.

According to the statement, Sa’ar 6 warships are mainly tasked to protect gas fields and Israel’s exclusive economic waters.

This is the third of four warships that Israel ordered from Germany five years ago.

