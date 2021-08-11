Israeli Forces Tear down Chicken Farm near Bethlehem

August 11, 2021 Blog, News
Israeli demolition policy in Palestine saw a 200 percent increase in 2020. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces today tore down a chicken farm in al-Walaja village, northwest of Bethlehem city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Head of al-Walaja Village Council, Khader al-‘Araj, told WAFA that Israeli forces escorted a bulldozer to the area of Ein Jwaizah, where the heavy machinery demolished a kitchen farm belonging to Shadi al-Sheikh, purportedly for being built without a license.

The demolition inflicted substantial losses on al-Sheikh, who had received a demolition order two months ago, since he could not evacuate all of his chicken from the farm.

This area of al-Walaja has been targeted by Israel for several years in an attempt to empty it of its Palestinian residents in order to build illegal settlements on its land.

Several Palestinian-owned homes have been demolished in the village under the pretext of building without a permit, which is impossible to get from the Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

