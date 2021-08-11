Israeli Forces Tear down Chicken Farm near Bethlehem

Israeli forces today tore down a chicken farm in al-Walaja village, northwest of Bethlehem city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Head of al-Walaja Village Council, Khader al-‘Araj, told WAFA that Israeli forces escorted a bulldozer to the area of Ein Jwaizah, where the heavy machinery demolished a kitchen farm belonging to Shadi al-Sheikh, purportedly for being built without a license.

During heatwave, wave of demolitions in West Bank: Israel demolishes 38 structures in two days – 11 homes, 13 shops and 14 agricultural structures; 75 People, 47 of them minors, were left homeless. Read our full update: https://t.co/HnhMOapJ95 — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) August 8, 2021

The demolition inflicted substantial losses on al-Sheikh, who had received a demolition order two months ago, since he could not evacuate all of his chicken from the farm.

This area of al-Walaja has been targeted by Israel for several years in an attempt to empty it of its Palestinian residents in order to build illegal settlements on its land.

"صار بيت العمر ركامًا".. اللحظات الأولى لهدم الاحتلال لمنزل الشقيقين رماح وعلي عودة في حي بئر أيوب ببلدة سلوان جنوب المسجد الأقصى pic.twitter.com/sSzTsYgXkb — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) August 11, 2021

Several Palestinian-owned homes have been demolished in the village under the pretext of building without a permit, which is impossible to get from the Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)