UN: Israeli Strike on Damascus Airport Disrupted Aid Deliveries for Two Weeks

September 15, 2022 Blog, News
A file photo of an Israeli attack on Mazza military airport in Damascus. (Photo: Aljazeera)

The Israeli strike on Damascus International Airport in June disrupted the delivery of UN aid supplies for about two weeks, the United Nations Syria Commission said on Thursday.

Lynn Welchman, a member of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, told reporters in Geneva that the Israeli airstrike caused severe damage to the airport infrastructure and forced its closure for approximately two weeks.

Welchman added that the June 10 attack led to “the suspension of” humanitarian assistance “which is extremely serious”.

Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on Syria since 2011, with the strike in June being the first in which Damascus International Airport was put out of service.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

