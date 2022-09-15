UN: Israeli Strike on Damascus Airport Disrupted Aid Deliveries for Two Weeks

The Israeli strike on Damascus International Airport in June disrupted the delivery of UN aid supplies for about two weeks, the United Nations Syria Commission said on Thursday.

Lynn Welchman, a member of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, told reporters in Geneva that the Israeli airstrike caused severe damage to the airport infrastructure and forced its closure for approximately two weeks.

BREAKING: Israel just bombed Aleppo International Airport in Syria. Aleppo is Syria's economic hub. This is after they bombed Damascus International Airport two months ago. Israel is an aggressive bully that exports terrorism then plays the victim. pic.twitter.com/wMMmwzkZad — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) August 31, 2022

Welchman added that the June 10 attack led to “the suspension of” humanitarian assistance “which is extremely serious”.

Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on Syria since 2011, with the strike in June being the first in which Damascus International Airport was put out of service.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)