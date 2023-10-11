Gesture of Humanity: Israeli Settler, Her Two Children Released by Palestinian Resistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a rare moment of humanity in a brutal war and an ongoing Israeli genocide on Gaza, Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza have released a mother and her two children delivering them to safety at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

Sources tell The Palestine Chronicle that the children were not kidnapped but were allowed to stay with their mother due to the deadly events that took place early Saturday, October 7.

The children are now reportedly safe with their mother, herself an Israeli settler.

Meanwhile, Israel renewed its attacks on civilian infrastructure and homes in Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)