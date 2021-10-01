Gilboa Prison Escapees Held in Solitary Confinement, Lawyer Says

Six Palestinian political prisoners who broke out of a high-security Israeli prison are now being held in solitary confinement, a lawyer for one of the detainees has said, according to The New Arab.

The six prisoners “were all transferred to isolation departments in different prisons”, Khaled Mahajna, lawyer for prisoner Mohammed Ardah, said.

Israel sends Gilboa prison escapees to different jails https://t.co/FGhIKgqiMW — Joe Catron (@jncatron) October 1, 2021

The six men broke out of the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on September 6, using tools such as a rusty spoon to tunnel their way to freedom. All six were eventually recaptured by the Israeli forces

Israeli Occupation Sends Gilboa Prison Escapees to Solitary Confinement https://t.co/mdKUfursq0 — Joe Catron (@jncatron) October 1, 2021

Israeli media reported earlier this week that five detainees at Gilboa were to be officially accused of assisting the jailbreakers.

Hazem Qassem, spokesman for Palestinian militant group Hamas, said that Israel’s use of solitary confinement on the prisoners is an act of “revenge”. Qassem told Arabi21 that “this retaliatory behavior displays the extent of the insult this operation posed to… the entire Israeli system”.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)