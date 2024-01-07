Israeli Military is Sinking in Gaza – Resistance Roundup – DAY 93

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though the Israeli military has declared that it has moved from phase one to phase two to phase three, in actuality, Israel is yet to achieve any of its original goals declared during the first phase, namely the control of northern Gaza.

All evidence on the ground points to the fact that the opposite is true, and that Israel, per the early vows of the Palestinian Resistance, is indeed sinking in the sands of Gaza.

Of course, the cost of this Israeli military adventure has been a genocidal war that has killed and wounded nearly 100,000 Palestinians, about 4 percent of the total population of the besieged Strip.

Yet, despite the mass destruction and the numerous massacres carried out since the start of the war, the Resistance continues, not only to push back against Israeli military advancements, but often to force the Israeli military to retreat altogether.

This phenomenon has been most obvious in northern Gaza and increasingly in the central part of the Strip.

As for the south, tens of thousands of Israeli troops are failing to break through the defenses of the Resistance in the Khan Yunis area. To do so, Israeli military assessments say that it will take months before such an objective is achieved.

Below are selected statements issued by major Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups regarding their conduct in the battlefields of Gaza and Lebanon today.

Al-Qassam (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombards enemy forces penetrating Al-Maghazi camp with a number of heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades completely destroyed a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded enemy gatherings infiltrating the Al-Mahatta area in the city of Khan Yunis with mortar shells. “After their return from the combat lines east of Al-Bureij, our fighters confirmed causing deaths and injuries among the soldiers of the occupation, following the targeting of two Zionist Merkava tanks and a military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 shells. They also detonated two tunnels in the occupation soldiers and a minefield in an infantry force consisting of 7 soldiers.”

Al-Quds (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded Nahal Oz, Sofa, and Holit with simultaneous barrages of rockets. “We bombarded a position of enemy vehicles and soldiers in the advancement axis in Al-Maghazi camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip with a barrage of mortar shells. “We bombed a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles with a barrage of 60-caliber standard mortar shells in the Al-Katiba area in central Khan Yunis.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:45 PM on Sunday, 7/1/2024, targeted a gathering of the enemy’s soldiers in the south of Al-Manara with missile weapons, and they achieved a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:05 PM on Sunday, 7/1/2024, targeted the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons, and they achieved a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:05 PM on Sunday, 7/1/2024, targeted a position of enemy soldiers in Al-Malikiyah with appropriate weapons and left them dead and wounded.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM on Sunday, 7/1/2024, targeted a tank at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site with a Kornet missile, leading to it being directly hit, burned, and destroyed, with its crew being killed or wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Sunday, 7/1/2024, targeted positions of enemy soldiers near the Metulla site with appropriate weapons. Direct hits were confirmed, leading to casualties of dead or wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Sunday, 7/1/2024, targeted the Shoumera barracks with appropriate weapons, and achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Sunday, 7/1/2024, targeted the Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons, and they achieved a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 in the afternoon, on Sunday 7/1/2024, targeted gatherings of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Mitat site with appropriate weapons. They achieved direct hits.Osam “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 in the afternoon, on Sunday 7/1/2024, targeted the Zarit Barracks with Burkan missiles, and direct hits were achieved. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 PM, on Sunday 7/1/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ya’ra barracks with missile weapons, achieving direct casualties.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)