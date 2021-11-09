Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mother, 14-Year-Old Child in West Bank

Israeli forces Tuesday overnight detained at least seven Palestinians, including a mother and her 14-year-old child, from various parts of the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces rounded up the wife of Palestinian prisoner Mohammad Zyoud, along with her 14-year-old boy, after storming their house in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, northwest of Jenin.

Israeli occupation forces last night arrested a Palestinian minor, Ziad Mohammad Zyoud, 14 years old, during a raid of his family's home in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, north of the occupied West Bank.#FreePalestine #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/QKqU40fqPn — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) November 9, 2021

Israeli soldiers re-arrested the boy’s uncle, a former prisoner, from the same northern West Bank town.

Still in Jenin district, Israeli occupation soldiers barged their way into Ya’bad town, southwest of the city, and set up a roadblock close to a local school, before detaining a university student who was heading to Kadoorie Technical College in Tulkarm.

In the southern West Bank, the sources confirmed a raid in Husan town, west of Bethlehem, resulting in the detention of another.

Israeli military vehicles stormed Beit Awwa town, southwest of Hebron (Al-Khalil), where soldiers detained another and ransacked several houses.

By the numbers: Palestinian political prisoners held in Israeli jails. Let's not forget that there are 6 Palestinian administrative detainees are still on hunger strike to regain their freedom. Two of them are at imminent risk of death.#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/kYIptPxpMz — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 8, 2021

Another Palestinian was detained from his house in Hebron city.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)