‘Golden Opportunity’ – CIA Director, Israeli Delegation to Join Ceasefire Talks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The army reportedly informed the political leadership that the fighting against Hamas would continue for years, “which means losing the hostages.”

CIA Director William Burns and an Israeli delegation will arrive in Doha in the coming days, according to Israeli media.

According to the American news website Axios, Israeli sources said that the CIA Director will meet this week in Doha with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. An Israeli delegation, including experts, will also reportedly head to Doha to discuss executive issues.

The Israeli Walla website, quoting officials, confirmed that Burns will join the exchange deal talks in Doha soon.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing informed sources, reported on Saturday that Mossad chief David Barnea has informed mediators that Hamas must agree to the broad outlines of the exchange deal “without change.”

Sources told the newspaper that Barnea’s talks in Doha were “positive, with the need to narrow the gaps to make progress.”

Israeli Channel 13 reported that the security establishment sees a “golden opportunity” to reach an agreement and recommends that the political leadership exploit it.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said that “a deal must be made now, and those who gave up the hostages 9 months ago must return them.”

This development follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s agreement on Friday to send the negotiating delegation to Doha after Israel received a response from Hamas to a proposed prisoner exchange agreement.

Neither Israel, Hamas, nor the mediators have disclosed the new response submitted by Hamas last Wednesday.

However, Reuters quoted an American official on Thursday as saying that an American delegation will participate in the meetings in Doha and that Hamas has made a significant amendment to its position on the agreement.

Meanwhile, protests in Israel are escalating, demanding the release of Israeli captives currently held in Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,098 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,705 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)