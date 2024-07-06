Escalation Continues – Israeli Strike Targets Hezbollah, Killing Air Defense Official

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it had killed an official in Hezbollah’s air defense system amid ongoing exchanges of shelling between both sides of the border.

The Israeli army reported that it had killed “Maytham al-Attar, an official in Hezbollah’s air defense system.”

Al Jazeera’s correspondent stated that an Israeli airstrike targeted a car near the town of Shaath in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.

A source close to Hezbollah informed Agence France Presse (AFP) that a drone targeted a car on the road to Shaat, north of Baalbek, resulting in the death of Maytham al-Attar, a local Hezbollah official.

The official Lebanese News Agency reported that one person was killed in a “hostile march that targeted a white Rapid car at the intersection of the town of Shaat – Baalbek District.”

‘Direct Hits’

In response, Hezbollah launched an attack on two Israeli military positions in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills.

The Lebanese group confirmed that it had bombed the Samaka site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.

The party also reported that it had targeted the Ruwaysat al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills with missiles, resulting in another direct hit.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that air defenses fired a missile to intercept a suspicious object in Safed in the Upper Galilee due to a false alarm. Earlier, the occupation army reported that two soldiers were injured by rockets fired from Lebanon at the settlement of Kiryat Shmona.

Hezbollah also announced that it had bombarded “the Margaliot settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.”

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 1,194 military operations in the first 250 days of war, killing and wounding over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, AJA)