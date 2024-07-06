16 Killed in Israel’s Bombing of UNRWA School – Hamas Calls for International Condemnation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces targeted on Saturday the Al-Jaouni School, which serves as a shelter for displaced people in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, killing at least 16 Palestinians and injuring 50 more.

The Palestinian Movement Hamas has refuted the Israeli army’s claims that Palestinian fighters were present in the Al-Jaouni School, a UNRWA-affiliated institution, labeling these assertions as “pure lies and deception.”

“This criminal enemy is trying to pass and market its crimes to public opinion, and hide its clear objectives, which it seeks to implement by exterminating our Palestinian people and destroying all the components of life in the Gaza Strip,” Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas’ statement also noted that shelters, schools, and UNRWA facilities have been systematically targeted and destroyed, resulting in the killings of hundreds of displaced persons, including children, women, and the elderly.

BREAKING| Israel commits a massacre bombarding Al- Jaoni school in Al- Nuseirat refugee camp, where thousands have been taking refuge. pic.twitter.com/GAFcy1wAx8 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 6, 2024

“The number of UNRWA facilities targeted has reached one hundred and ninety centers, confirming the criminal intentions of the fascist occupation government and its pursuit of destruction and inflicting the maximum number of unarmed civilians inside, in a continuation of the fascist genocide war against our people,” the statement continued.

The movement called for a decisive stance from the international community to condemn these attacks, work to halt them, and hold the perpetrators among the occupation leaders accountable for their crimes.

“This necessitates a clear stance from the international community to condemn these actions, work to stop them, and hold the perpetrators from the occupation leaders accountable for their crimes,” Hamas concluded.

BREAKING| At least 14 civilians have been killed in several Israeli airstrikes on Al-Jaoni UN school. All victims are displaced, some of them were forced by the Israeli army to leave Khan Yunis towards Al-Nuseirat. pic.twitter.com/kkfLMhRmhn — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 6, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,098 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,705 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)