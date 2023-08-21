‘Great Intifada’: Israeli Settler Killed, Soldier Wounded, Hebron Declared ‘Closed Military Zone’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hebron has been declared a ‘closed military zone’ by the Israeli army.

An Israeli Jewish woman settler was killed, and another critically wounded on Monday in a shooting attack near the illegal Jewish settlement of Kiyrat Arba in Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank.

Large Israeli military force, including military helicopters, was sent to assist in the search for the attacker.

‘Numerous’ military checkpoints were erected in the area, Aljazeera Net correspondent said.

Local Palestinian media said that a complete siege has been imposed on the Palestinian city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) following the attack.

Reactions

Spokesman for the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas said that the Hebron attack is a natural response to the crimes of the Israeli occupation, the illegal settlements and the religious war waged against Palestinians by Israel’s far right government.

He said that Palestinians are leading a ‘great Intifada’ (uprising) and a ‘great revolution’.

The Islamic Jihad also declared support for the operation.

The group said in a statement that the attack was a warning to the Israeli occupation that the Resistance is capable of creating its own deterrence and hitting the occupation everywhere.

Palestine’s largest socialist group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said that the attack was an extension to all forms of resistance throughout the West Bank.

PFLP said that the attack has managed to penetrate several layers of Israeli defenses.

Soldier Wounded

Meanwhile, an Israeli soldier was injured when an explosive device exploded near an Israeli military vehicle near Lake Tiberias, located in the southern occupied Syrian Golan Heights region.

In another development, the Israeli army said that that Iron Dome shot down two rockets originating from Gaza.

This came a day after the Israeli military also said that it shot down a Gaza drone over the area of the settlements of Alumim.

Arrests

The arrest campaign of Palestinian activists in the occupied West Bank continued.

The Palestinian Prisoner’ Club said that most of the arrests have taken place in the town of Marah Rabah, south of Bethlehem, Al-Obaidiya and Kafr Aqab.

Arrested Palestinians have been taken to Israeli military interrogation camps, according to the Club’s statement.

Armed Jewish settlers also attacked several villages, including Burin, south of Nablus, according to eyewitnesses.

The settlers used Molotov cocktails and stones as they attacked Palestinian residents and their properties.

Several villages south of Nablus are still under a strict Israeli military siege, following a Palestinian attack at Israeli settlers near Huwwara in the northern West Bank on Saturday.

The attack killed two settlers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)