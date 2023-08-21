Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian House with Firebombs, Stones (VIDEO)

August 21, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian house in the village of Burin, near Nablus. (Image: Social Media, video grab)

A group of illegal Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian home with firebombs and stones, setting fire to beehives and smashing windows.

Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian house in the town of Burin, near the occupied West Bank City of Nablus, on Sunday night, causing damage to the building, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, a group of illegal settlers attacked the house with firebombs and stones, setting fire to beehives and smashing windows.

Almost every day, attacks by Israeli settlers are reported across the occupied West Bank.

Settler violence is a routine occurrence in the occupied territories and is rarely prosecuted by the occupation authorities.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*