Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian House with Firebombs, Stones (VIDEO)

Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian house in the town of Burin, near the occupied West Bank City of Nablus, on Sunday night, causing damage to the building, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, a group of illegal settlers attacked the house with firebombs and stones, setting fire to beehives and smashing windows.

Almost every day, attacks by Israeli settlers are reported across the occupied West Bank.

Settler violence is a routine occurrence in the occupied territories and is rarely prosecuted by the occupation authorities.

