A Palestinian teen Tuesday morning succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli forces during a military raid in the town of al-Zababdeh, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

According to Fawaz Hamad, head of al-Razi hospital in Jenin, Othman Atef Abu Kharj, 17, died after suffering severe injuries during the confrontations that broke out amidst the Israeli army raid of the village.

Earlier today, Israeli forces raided the said town, sparking confrontations, the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported.

Additionally, Israeli forces detained three Palestinian youths, including two former prisoners, from areas in the village, after raiding and ransacking their homes.

Mass Arrests

Israeli occupation forces today detained 47 Palestinians during multiple raids across the West Bank.

In Ramallah, Israeli occupation forces carried out a military raid into the town of Abwein, northeast of the city, which resulted in the detention of 16 Palestinians.

Another military raid was conducted in Batan al-Hawa neighborhood, where they detained a Palestinian.

In Hebron, Israeli occupation forces detained 12 Palestinians from different towns.

In north of the West Bank, Israeli occupation soldiers detained five Palestinians from Nablus city.

The soldiers also detained 6 Palestinians from the city of Qalqilya.

Israeli occupation forces also conducted a military raid in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit, where they detained a 43-years-old Palestinian.

Three Palestinians were detained from the city of Tulkarm.

(WAFA, PC)