Gruesome Massacre in Deir al-Balah – Nine Killed, Including Six Brothers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s latest airstrikes on Gaza killed civilians, destroyed medical infrastructure, and deepened its genocidal assault.

Israeli warplanes launched a series of deadly airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing and injuring civilians, and forcing the shutdown of a major hospital.

According to Al-Jazeera, nine people were killed and others wounded when Israeli warplanes fired multiple missiles at a civilian car west of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Among those killed were six brothers from the Abu Mahadi family — Ahmed, Mahmoud, Mohammed, Mustafa, Zaki, and Abdullah — along with their friend Abdullah Al-Habash.

This attack followed earlier raids targeting the western areas of both Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis.

In a separate incident, an Israeli airstrike hit the coastal Al-Mawasi area before dawn, striking a tent sheltering displaced people and an inhabited home, leading to additional casualties.

In the north, medical sources confirmed that a woman was shot and killed by an Israeli drone in Jabalia al-Balad. Meanwhile, in western Khan Yunis, Israeli aircraft targeted the home of Mohammed al-Darbashi, director of the local police station, killing him.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, reported capturing two Israeli quadcopter drones allegedly conducting surveillance missions in central Gaza.

Baptist Hospital Bombed

The Ministry of Health in Gaza and the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned Israel’s targeting of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

At dawn on Sunday, an Israeli strike with two missiles destroyed the hospital’s emergency building, rendering the entire facility inoperable and forcing the evacuation of patients and staff.

According to Al-Jazeera, scores of wounded and ill people were left lying in the streets outside the hospital in the aftermath of the bombing.

Munir al-Barsh, Director General of the Gaza Health Ministry, confirmed the attack had shut down the only functioning hospital in Gaza City.

Mohammed Zaqout, Director General of Hospitals in Gaza, added that the Baptist Hospital was the only facility in northern Gaza equipped with a CT scanner.

He also noted that Israel continues to block the entry of medical supplies, despite appeals from the World Health Organization and the Red Cross.

Calls for Accountability

Hamas described the hospital attack as a war crime and part of a broader campaign of systematic destruction by the Israeli occupation army.

The group asserted that these crimes are committed under full US cover and complicity, and said the absence of international accountability mechanisms enables continued violations.

The Gaza Health Ministry appealed to international organizations to act immediately to protect medical infrastructure and personnel, in line with international humanitarian law.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

