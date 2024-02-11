Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are now facing a great risk of starvation amid the ongoing genocidal war waged by Israel since October 7.

“Palestinian families eat half a meal every two days while residents in the northern Gaza Strip cannot even find fodder to eat due to the war of extermination that Israel has been waging against the Strip for months,” the Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, told Anadolu news agency on Sunday.

“The (Israeli) occupation prevents humanitarian aid trucks from reaching the northern Gaza Strip governorate,” Thawabta said, according to Anadolu, noting that “the humanitarian situation in the northern Gaza Strip is now long past the catastrophic stage.”

The official reportedly held “the occupation responsible for blockading the Gaza Strip and preventing the arrival of aid.”

Thawabta also called for “stopping the occupation’s attacks on civilians, ending the war, and putting pressure on Israel to break the siege on the Gaza Strip.”

Various human rights groups have repeatedly stated that Israel is using starvation of the civilian population as a method of warfare in the Gaza Strip, which amounts to a war crime.

“Israeli forces are deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food, and fuel, while willfully impeding humanitarian assistance, apparently razing agricultural areas, and depriving the civilian population of objects indispensable to their survival,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement last December.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,176 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,784 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, AA)