Hamas Leader Haniyeh Visits Russia for Talks

September 12, 2022 Blog, News
Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh arrived in the Russian capital Moscow on Saturday accompanied by a senior delegation from the movement’s leadership.

In a statement, Haniyeh’s media adviser, Taher Al-Nono, said that the Hamas leader “arrived in Moscow on a visit during which he intends to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and a number of Russian leaders and officials.”

The movement’s delegation includes Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, in addition to Political Bureau members Mousa Abu Marzouk and Maher Salah.

According to Al-Nono, “the visit, which comes at the invitation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, will last for several days and aims to discuss prospects for bilateral relations to serve the Palestinian cause.”

Hamas, according to the sources, believes that this visit would help shed light on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and this would lead the media to concentrate on disclosing more Israeli violations against Palestinians.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*