Hamas Leader Haniyeh Visits Russia for Talks

Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh arrived in the Russian capital Moscow on Saturday accompanied by a senior delegation from the movement’s leadership.

In a statement, Haniyeh’s media adviser, Taher Al-Nono, said that the Hamas leader “arrived in Moscow on a visit during which he intends to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and a number of Russian leaders and officials.”

The movement’s delegation includes Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, in addition to Political Bureau members Mousa Abu Marzouk and Maher Salah.

According to Al-Nono, “the visit, which comes at the invitation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, will last for several days and aims to discuss prospects for bilateral relations to serve the Palestinian cause.”

Hamas, according to the sources, believes that this visit would help shed light on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and this would lead the media to concentrate on disclosing more Israeli violations against Palestinians.

