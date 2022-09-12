Israel Says No Agreement Grants Iran Immunity from Mossad Operations

David Barnea, the head of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, said on Monday that the international agreement with Iran over its nuclear program does not give the latter “immunity” from his agency’s operations, Israeli media reported.

Barnea told a conference at Herzliya’s Reichman University, in his first speech since becoming head of the intelligence agency, that “even if a deal is signed, it will not provide immunity from Mossad operations.”

He was quoted by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation as adding that “the nuclear talks are not a restraining factor in any way”.

Barnea visited the US last week to present the Israeli position on the nuclear agreement with Iran.

“We do not participate in this game of closing our eyes, and we do not turn our eyes from the proven truth. We know the Iranian vision,” he pointed out. “We will not take part in this charade. We will not close our eyes to the proven truth. The Iranian regime will have no immunity.”

Israel largely opposes the planned agreement between Iran and world powers, including the US.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted that his country is “conducting a successful diplomatic campaign to stop the nuclear agreement” with Iran to prevent the lifting of economic sanctions.

