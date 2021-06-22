Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Heads to Mauritania after Morocco Visit

A high-level delegation from the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, led by the chief of the movement’s political bureau Ismail MaurMauritania

A Hamas statement confirmed the delegation’s arrival in the West African nation without adding further details.

After the UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, and Sudan agreed to normalize relations with Israel in 2020, Mauritania was tipped as another Arab country that could possibly follow suit.

Haneyya arrives in Mauritania heading an official Hamas delegation https://t.co/kL24dJpgpb — Joe Catron #DontRankYangOrAdams (@jncatron) June 21, 2021

Mauritania had previously recognized Israel in 1999 and established diplomatic ties, before breaking them off in 2009 when Israel launched a war on the Gaza Strip which killed thousands of Palestinians.

The idea of normalizing ties with Israel again has been met with strong resistance in the country. In February, 200 Mauritanian imams and religious scholars signed a religious edict prohibiting normalisation.

Following last month’s deadly Israeli assault on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, which killed over 250 Palestinians, the Mauritanian parliament urged the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel for “genocide”.

During Haniyeh’s visit to Morocco, he met with Prime Minister Saadeddine Othman and other officials from the Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), which leads the Moroccan government.

Hamas chief meets with Morocco’s prime minister https://t.co/VOxssHlltB pic.twitter.com/aMlHWHrorI — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) June 17, 2021

The party had previously tried to distance itself from Moroccan King Mohammed VI’s December 2020 decision to normalize ties with Israel. The administration of former US President Donald Trump agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region in return for the normalization deal.

Haniyeh also attended a banquet hosted by the king and visited the Jerusalem Treasury Agency, a body set up by the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) to provide financial assistance to Palestinians in Jerusalem, which is chaired by King Mohammed VI.

