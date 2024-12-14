‘We Managed to Rescue One’ – Abu Obeida Says Israel Deliberately Killed Captives

Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, accused the Israeli military of intentionally and repeatedly targeting a location where Israeli captives were being held.

In a message conveyed through his Telegram channel on Saturday, he stated that “the occupation army recently targeted a location where some enemy captives were held, bombing it multiple times to ensure that they were killed”.

Abu Obeida added that the Resistance group possesses “intelligence confirming that the enemy deliberately targeted the location with the intent to kill the captives and their guards.”

Abu Obeida also disclosed that al-Qassam Brigades fighters initiated a search and rescue operation to find survivors. However, only one captive was located, though their “fate remains unknown.”

Shortly after Abu Obeida’s post, the al-Qassam Brigades released a video titled, ‘Netanyahu and Halevi are seeking to get rid of their captives in Gaza by all means.”

The footage depicts a captive, bloodied and struggling to move amid the rubble, likely from the bombing mentioned in Abu Obeida’s statement.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video titled "Netanyahu and Halevi are seeking to get rid of their captives in Gaza by all means." pic.twitter.com/2TSlGLuib9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 14, 2024

Earlier this month, on December 7, the military media of the Al-Qassam Brigades released another video showing an Israeli captive in Gaza directly addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the video, the captive demands the establishment of an immediate agreement for the captives’ release.

At the time of the video release, Matan Zangauker had been held in Gaza for 420 days. He described deteriorating conditions and worsening health, expressing fear for his life and that of his fellow captives as Israel continues its unrelenting attacks on Gaza.

In the video, Zangauker accused Netanyahu of neglecting the captives and making mistakes that have led to their suffering.

The Qassam Brigades sent a new message about Israeli captives held in Gaza: "Netanyahu's great dream is for all of them to die." pic.twitter.com/NXJUz2GlIa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 14, 2024

“I am dying little by little, and every part of me dies… We live with little food, and undrinkable water, and little medicine,” he said, detailing their worsening health conditions caused by poor hygiene, which has resulted in skin diseases and irritation.

He also called on Israeli settlers to rally against Netanyahu, accusing him and his government of jeopardizing the captives’ lives.

Israeli media suggested that Hamas released the video in response to Israel’s intention to pursue a partial agreement that would leave some captives, including soldiers, behind.

Late last month, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the death of an Israeli captive in northern Gaza. Abu Obeida confirmed the death, attributing it to Israeli bombardment, and warned Israeli leaders about the potential disappearance of captives’ remains due to the destruction.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)