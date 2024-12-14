‘Aligning with Zionist Agenda’ – PA Forces Kills Resistance Leader in Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces have killed a leader of the Jenin Battalion within the Al-Quds Brigades, during armed clashes near the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank on Saturday morning.

According to Al-Jazeera, Yazid Ja’aysah, who was wanted by the Israeli occupation forces, was killed during confrontations that also left several civilians injured, including two children.

The clashes erupted when PA forces attempted to storm the camp at around 5 am, deploying snipers on rooftops and targeting any movement within the camp.

Explosive devices were used against PA vehicles, and the violence extended into parts of the city of Jenin.

PA forces also reportedly surrounded the Jenin Governmental Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital, searching ambulances and preventing residents from bidding farewell to Ja’aysah.

Al-Jazeera cited reports suggesting that the PA withheld his body.

‘Zionist Agenda’

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the killing, referring to Ja’aysah as a “martyr leader” and accusing PA forces of escalating internal tensions and targeting resistance fighters on behalf of the occupation.

In a statement, the Resistance Committees in Palestine condemned the PA security forces for “launching a campaign targeting resistance fighters and those wanted by the Zionist enemy”.

The Committes said that this is evidence of the PA’s “alignment with the Zionist agenda that aims to eliminate the resistance with the aim of emptying the West Bank of resistance fighters to facilitate the implementation of the Zionist annexation and Judaization plans for the West Bank and Jerusalem.”

“We call on all components of our people to confront the shameful and suspicious actions carried out by the security services of the Authority, especially in Jenin, to put an end to this great sin that threatens our social and national fabric and perpetuates division,” the statement added.

Not an Isolated Case

The PA security forces stated that their operations aimed to restore order and eliminate what they described as “outlaws” in the camp. They claimed to have seized a car bomb prepared for detonation.

The unrest follows a series of recent clashes between PA forces and resistance fighters, including the killing of Rebhi Shalabi, a 19-year-old, during a PA operation in Jenin last week.

Since October 7, 2023, the PA forces have reportedly killed 13 Palestinians in the West Bank.

According to human rights organizations, PA forces detain over 150 Palestinians, including resistance fighters, university students, journalists, and released prisoners, often defying judicial orders for their release.

Armed resistance against Israeli occupation also continues in the West Bank.

This morning, clashes erupted between resistance fighters and Israeli forces at the Salem military checkpoint near Jenin, where fighters from the Jenin Battalion reportedly targeted Israeli equipment.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces stormed the Balata camp near Nablus, deploying snipers and military bulldozers.

The Al-Quds Brigades and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claimed responsibility for detonating explosive devices in the camp, damaging Israeli military vehicles.

These developments occur amid intensifying attacks by Israeli forces and settlers across the West Bank, resulting in at least 811 Palestinian deaths and 6,450 injuries, according to official data.

