Hamas Presents ‘Clear Roadmap’ for Prisoner Exchange Deal with Israel

Palestinians protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: via Social Media)

Hamas has presented a “clear roadmap” for a prisoner exchange deal with the Israeli occupation authorities, the movement’s Political Bureau member Zaher Jabareen said on Monday, stressing that the “ball is now in the Israeli court.”

The Hamas leadership and the movement’s military wing, said Jabareen, pay special attention to the prisoners’ file, especially those who are serving long sentences. He noted that Israel has been trying to link the reconstruction of Gaza with the Israeli soldiers held in the besieged enclave.

“Hamas and the resistance leadership reject such a link. The movement has told all of the mediators that it is impossible to link the two issues. Moreover, the intentions of the Israeli occupation authorities are not clear.”

The release of prisoners re-arrested and imprisoned after being released in the 2011 prisoner swap is a precondition for any new deal, said Jabareen.

Jabareen also told the New Arab that the conditions for a swap “get more difficult through time”. He said that Hamas has added to the freedom list the six prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison only to be recaptured recently.

According to Arab48.com, Egyptian sources have revealed that the issue of the prisoner exchange deal was highlighted during the recent meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

