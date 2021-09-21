In First, Palestinian Flag Flies outside Denmark Parliament Building

The Palestinian flag was raised outside the Danish Parliament building in the capital Copenhagen yesterday, in the first such event to mark Palestinian Flag Day, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Organized by the Forum of the Palestinian Community in Denmark and House 48, the event was held in the presence of the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Denmark, Manuel Hassassian, and Danish Parliament Member, Sikander Siddik.

Speakers stressed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their own independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, WAFA reported.

They called on the Danish government to recognize the State of Palestine and act to stop the criminal practices of the Israeli occupation, WAFA added. They also stressed the right of the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons to freedom.

Palestinians around the world celebrate Flag Day on September 30, marking the day President Mahmoud Abbas raised the Palestinian flag outside the United Nations headquarters in New York for the first time in 2015.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)