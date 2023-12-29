Netanyahu is ‘Genocidal Maniac’ – US Congresswoman

United States Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a “genocidal maniac” and condemned members of Congress who engage with him.

“Genocidal maniac. Every member of Congress who sits down with this murderer is supporting a war criminal,” Tlaib wrote in a post on her Instagram stories on Wednesday.

“We will never forget,” the US Congresswoman added.

This comes amid increasing criticism toward US President Joe Biden and his administration’s blind support for Israel following its aggression on the Gaza Strip, starting on October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,507 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,915 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib brands Benjamin Netanyahu a 'genocidal maniac' https://t.co/ZTQBUhoqT0 The people of Michigan must be soooo proud — John Luzadre (@luzadre) December 29, 2023

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

In November, the House of Representatives voted to censure Tlaib for a video shared on November 3 in which she accused Biden of supporting Israel’s genocide.

“Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people. The American people won’t forget. Biden, supports a ceasefire now. Or don’t count on us in 2024,” the caption read.

UN OFFICIAL: The UN Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East Affairs said during a Security Council session that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is getting worse. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/TQPcbC8IbW pic.twitter.com/x7u0P9tRKl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 29, 2023

The controversy was fueled further as the video included the slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Introduced by Republican Rich McCormick, the resolution to censure Tlaib was approved by a vote of 234-188, with the support of 22 Democrats who joined Republicans in rebuking Tlaib.

The resolution accused Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, of “promoting false narratives” regarding the October 7 military operation.

(PC, MEMO)