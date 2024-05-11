‘Turning Point in History’ – Hamas Official Says Resistance is Backbone of Struggle

By Nurah Tape

Dr Basem Naim emphasized that “especially after October 7, it has been clear that no one can enjoy security and stability without Palestinians having their own rights.”

Hamas politburo member Dr Basem Naim has said that based on the wisdom and experience shared by the stalwarts of the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, it is clear that the Palestinian resistance is on the right path.

“We have believed for decades that the resistance has to be the backbone of our struggle against apartheid and colonial occupation,” Dr. Naim told The Palestine Chronicle on the side lines of the Global Anti-Apartheid Conference on Palestine held in Johannesburg, South Africa this weekend.

“Today based on the experience of these old wise men and women here at this conference, we believe that we are on the right way.”

On Friday, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, in her opening speech, called for “progressive forces” to push “for the inalienable right of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, which has been systematically denied since the British mandate.”

Struggle activist Reverend Frank Chikane and South Africa’s former Minister of Intelligence, Ronnie Kasrils, also addressed the conference delegates who have attended from all parts of the globe, across civil, religious and solidarity movements.

Solid Resistance

He said that “despite this image of Israel as this superpower of the region and with the support of all superpowers, they were not able – after seven months – to defeat this resistance despite its very limited resources and limited space of movement.”

“Therefore we believe we are on the right way and 7 Oct will be a turning point in the history of this struggle for the Palestinians and maybe a turning point in the history of humankind,” he explained.

"October 7 will be a turning point in the history of Palestinians and maybe a turning point in the history of humankind." Top Hamas official, Dr. Bassem Naim, speaks to the Palestine Chronicle. pic.twitter.com/M4hikFTK0R — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 11, 2024

Ceasefire Deal

On the question of Israel not accepting the ceasefire proposal that Hamas agreed to through the Egyptian and Qatari mediators last week, Naim said “We have recognized that the Israelis, especially (Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu is not willing at any time to stop this aggression.”

He explained, “Despite this, we have said we have to continue fighting to stop this genocide, to spare our people all these atrocities.”

Naim said the Resistance has “made a lot of compromises to save our people,” and unfortunately Netanyahu is not interested in a ceasefire and on the same day Hamas accepted the deal, “he invades Rafah…massacring” the Palestinian people.

The resistance leader added, “At the same time, we believe that we are still sticking to our commitment to this proposal and we are not ready to negotiate any other proposals.”

Naim explained “We have informed the brokers that we are not ready now to receive from them any other proposals. We have accepted this as a broker proposal between the two sides.”

He said Hamas hopes that “the Americans and the international community is able to pressure Israel to stop this genocide and to go for a permanent ceasefire.

Over 34,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,934 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,572 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

"Netanyahu is not willing to reach a ceasefire. But we stick to our commitment to this proposal. We are not ready to receive any other proposal. We hope the international community will be able to pressure Israel to agree on a permanent ceasefire. Top Hamas official, Dr. Basem… pic.twitter.com/SVt5PtqkgT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 11, 2024

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)