Hamas Seeks to Restore Ties with Damascus, Latter Yet to Respond

The Syrian government has not responded to mediators’ attempts to bridge views with the Palestinian movement, Hamas, following the movement’s decision to restore ties with Damascus, Al-Quds newspaper reported yesterday citing informed sources.

According to Palestinian sources, several parties have intervened and made contact, formally and informally, with officials in the Syrian regime to rebuild ties with Hamas, but these efforts have not achieved any breakthrough, adding that a general sense of apathy prevails in the leadership in Damascus towards the movement over its position on the Syrian civil war.

Hamas: Palestinian resistance has no battle outside Palestine https://t.co/tGNMzEH5Y0 — Joe Catron (@jncatron) July 29, 2022

Restoring ties between Hamas and the Syrian regime will require more time, the sources said, noting that Hamas is interested in restoring relations with the Syrian regime and other countries and parties in an effort to confront the changes taking place in the region and the alliances being formed to serve normalization with the Israeli occupation.

In recent years, Hamas has sought, to various degrees of success, to restore or strengthen ties with Iran, the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Russia.

Restoration of ties between Hamas and Damascus would be considered a major political shift in the region, and a return to the political paradigm that preceded the Syrian civil war.

