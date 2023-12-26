Iran ‘Will Flatten Tel Aviv to the Ground’ if This Happens – Top Iran IRGC Advisor

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Top advisor to the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Iraj Masjedi warned on Tuesday that Iran will flatten Tel Aviv to the ground if Israel invades Iranian territory.

His exact words, translated from Persian, according to Iranian Tasnim News Agency were,

“There is no need for Iran’s intervention in the Gaza war, and the Palestinian Resistance itself is their opponent. But if one day they reach out to the Islamic Republic, that day they will realize what Iran is doing, and that is that Tel Aviv will be razed (flattened) to the ground.”

He added, in a video interview with Tasnim, that Israel is powerless in the face of Resistance and will not restore the defeat suffered by the Al-Aqsa Flood military operation on October 7 October no matter what it does.

Meanwhile, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said the assassination of IRGC adviser Sayyed Razi Mousavi was a crime that would have dire repercussions for Israel.

Iran’s armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri said “The Israelis made a strategic mistake” by assassinating Mousavi in Syrian territory.

Tehran vowed on Monday to respond to the assassination of Mousavi, who was killed in an Israeli raid in the Sayyida Zeinab area near the Syrian capital Damascus.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Mousavi was a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guards in Syria and was also a close associate of former Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US raid while leaving Baghdad airport in January 2020.

