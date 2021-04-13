Hamas Elects Khaled Meshaal Head of Political Bureau Abroad

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has elected Khaled Meshaal as the head of its political bureau abroad. Mousa Abu Marzook will be Meshaal’s deputy, the movement told the media.

“This is part of the internal election process,” confirmed Hamas.

“We are proud of our regular democratic process, and pray to Allah to help the two officials in the performance of their jobs.”

Former #Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal was elected to be head of the Palestinian Islamist group's office in the diaspora, a spokesman says.https://t.co/hn5gheSHW6 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 13, 2021

Hamas expressed its appreciation of the internal election committee for its “enormous efforts” for the success of the vote, despite difficult security circumstances and the coronavirus pandemic.

The movement is yet to choose the head of its political bureau within and outside Palestine. It is expected to complete its elections by the end of this month. Last month, Yahya Al-Sinwar was elected as head of the bureau in the Gaza Strip.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)