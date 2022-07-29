Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager on Friday afternoon in the village of al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement that Amjad Abu Alia, 16, succumbed to his critical wounds after Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition in his chest.

The mother of Palestinian teen Amjad Abu Alia, who was shot dead by Israeli settlers in Al-Mughayer village, takes a farewell look at him. pic.twitter.com/iAfCSzmRRv — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 29, 2022

The confrontations broke out when Israeli forces violently cracked down on a protest against Jewish settler attacks in the village.

The heavily-armed soldiers fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters toward the participants, hitting two, including Abu Alia, with live ammunition and causing dozens to suffer from the effects of tear gas inhalation.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)