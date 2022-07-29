Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah

July 29, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Amjad Abu Alia, 16, was killed by Israeli forces near Ramallah. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager on Friday afternoon in the village of al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement that Amjad Abu Alia, 16, succumbed to his critical wounds after Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition in his chest.

The confrontations broke out when Israeli forces violently cracked down on a protest against Jewish settler attacks in the village.

The heavily-armed soldiers fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters toward the participants, hitting two, including Abu Alia, with live ammunition and causing dozens to suffer from the effects of tear gas inhalation.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*